Index of case study interviews
This is an ongoing repository of my case study interviews. I’m compiling it to make it easier for new subscribers to access older case studies.
How The Future Party grew its newsletter to 150,000 subscribers
Why Brandi Kruse left her lucrative TV news career to launch her own podcast
How two graduate students launched the leading biotech publisher in Europe
How a kids-focused podcaster reached 1 million monthly downloads
How investment newsletter The Daily Upside reached 300,000 subscribers
How a former Cosmo editor built Australia's largest women-focused media company
How a college student launched one of the most influential B2B sports media companies
How a podcast for entrepreneurial parents generates $200,000 a year
How Starter Story grew to 1.4 million monthly visitors and $500,000 in annual revenue
How Big Cabal Media became one of the fastest-growing news outlets in Africa
How Maria Brito used Instagram to build a 7-figure art consulting business
How an engineering student accidentally started a thriving science news site
Was Randy Cassingham the first member of the Creator Economy?
Judd Legum proved that investigative journalism can thrive on Substack
Can a former Myspace CTO drive the creator economy's next evolution?
How Taegan Goddard built a thriving paid membership for Political Wire
This YouTuber built a massive following with pop music guitar lessons
How Josh Spector monetizes his 25,000 newsletter subscribers
How The Discourse scaled its business model to 34 local news sites
This company specializes in turning industry conferences into podcasts
Daily Detroit is proving there’s a market for local podcasts
How two YouTubers turned their hunting vlog into a thriving business
How a VC investor grew her newsletter to over 100,000 subscribers
How a trade show’s newsletter saved the company during Covid
This Australian news site doubled its paid subscriptions over the past year
How Kent Anderson became a watchdog over the scholarly publishing industry
He got laid off from Yahoo Sports, so he launched his own sports newsletter
How a leading fintech events company pivoted to virtual events
This journalist launched a news outlet for French expats in the U.S.
He amassed 5,000 subscribers for one of New Zealand’s first paid newsletters
Why this digital publisher launched a twice-yearly print magazine
This agency helps B2B tech companies develop their own podcasts
This former Patch reporter launched his own thriving local news site
Macmillan was an early podcast pioneer. Here’s what it’s up to next
He wrote a newsletter for the Chicago Tribune. Then he launched his own
How this barbecue website built a thriving ecommerce business
How to grow your newsletter by syndicating it to mainstream media outlets
Why you should adapt your podcast episodes into multiple formats
