Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media newsletter. You can subscribe by clicking on this handy little button:

When Jacqueline Ronson started her job at Canadian media startup The Discourse in 2018, she went in with all sorts of assumptions about what she’d cover. She was hired for an initial six-month pilot program that required her to report on the Cowichan Valley, a region in British Columbia with about 83,000 residents, and though she wasn’t new to journalism — she had a graduate degree and had worked at several different news jobs — she’d only moved there a few years prior and still considered herself new to the area. “I had these ideas that I was going to write about environmental issues and talk about drought and salmon and water and all these things,” she told me. “And I got to The Discourse and they were like, ‘well, how do you know this is what your community wants you to report on?’”

Ronson’s colleagues had a different idea. “They suggested I just do some engagement work and talk to different people in the community about what stories need to be told, which is what I did.” Through her discussions with local residents, one topic kept resurfacing over and over again: a motorsport race track that had been built without any consultation with the surrounding neighborhoods. “The neighbors nearby suddenly woke up to this quite noisy development that was interfering with their lifestyle,” she said.

The residents Ronson spoke to also made another shocking accusation: the local print newspaper, which was owned by a large chain called Black Press, was intentionally ignoring the controversy in order to appease its car dealership advertisers.

So Ronson got to work by interviewing dozens of sources and combing through reams of public records and documents. A few months later, in July 2018, she published her first blockbuster report: “Trust in local news shaken over racetrack controversy in B.C.’s Cowichan Valley.”

Not only did it contain some of the most comprehensive reporting on the issue to date, but it also provided fairly compelling evidence that Black Press had barred its editorial team from covering the race track. Ronson established a pretty strong correlation between car dealership ads being pulled from the newspaper and a sudden pause in coverage. Black Press executives denied the accusations, but many within the community considered it a smoking gun.

Ironically, the story also encapsulated why The Discourse has seen so much success in scaling its local news model — a model that depends largely on paid memberships from the communities being covered — in areas where legacy newspapers have either shrunk or closed down entirely. Since Ronson’s initial investigation, the company has expanded its presence to six Canadian regions. It also launched a subsidiary that licenses its software to other local news startups. All together, the company powers 34 publications that serve 12 million people.

I wanted to get a better sense of how the company developed this model, so I spoke to its founder and two of its editors.

A rocky start

The Discourse didn’t start out with a focus on local news. In fact, it didn’t even publish its own content.

It was founded in 2014 by Erin Millar, a journalist who had written for various outlets since 2003. While working at the Globe and Mail, she grew frustrated by the economics of the digital media business. “I felt like I was under this pressure to just crank out a ton of content that was of no value to my audience, all to grab whatever shrinking piece of the digital advertising pie we could get,” she told me. Not only was the work becoming less rewarding, but she and her colleagues lived in constant fear of layoffs.

The initial version of Discourse Media started as a loose collection of journalists who would partner with larger media companies on ambitious reporting projects. Because this type of reporting was expensive, Discourse would start by seeking outside funders who would shoulder some of the costs. This sounded to me like the model for investigative nonprofits like the Marshall Project and ProPublica, but Millar told me that Canadian regulations make it difficult to operate a news org as a nonprofit. “A lot of organizations in Canada that act like nonprofits are, in fact, for-profits,” she said. This obviously complicated the fundraising process, since Discourse couldn’t apply for many major grants.

The publication process was fairly convoluted, and Millar freely acknowledges now that it was like herding cats. A journalist would need to come up with an idea, find funders for it, and then cobble together a mix of regional and national outlets to publish it. “The project management of these collaborations was, by far, the most time consuming part of it,” she said. “It got really complicated.” Despite these hurdles, Discourse was able to publish some high-impact journalism; one of its most ambitious projects was distributed across 18 publishers, including The New York Times and a mix of Canadian and African news outlets.

Eventually, Millar and her colleagues recognized that scraping together financing on a project-by-project basis did not make for a sustainable business, and that they needed to switch to a membership model that would provide more consistent revenue. That meant launching a more robust website where their work could be published. In 2017, Millar ended up raising over $1 million that would be used to build the platform and pay journalists. “About $350,000 came from small shareholders,” she said. “I have 320 shareholders in my company, and on average, they invested about $1,000 each.” The rest came from impact investment funds and family offices.

This new version of The Discourse launched in 2018, but it struggled to find its niche. Millar told me that they couldn’t quite settle on the website’s editorial focus and whether it would tackle local or national stories. For a while, it experimented with running verticals that were built around undercovered topics, but the work didn’t convert readers into members at a high enough rate.

Next they experimented with local news, launching short pilot programs in seven communities. By 2019, though, The Discourse was running short on cash, and Millar faced a tough decision; she could shut the company down completely, or she could embark on one final experiment. “Ultimately we saw the most promise with the Cowichan site, and at that point we were already running out of capital,” she said. “And so we pulled back on all of our other verticals and threw everything at this one geographic community.”

The pivot to local

Cowichan Valley, you’ll remember, is where Jacqueline Ronson published her big story about the controversial motorsport race track. By the summer of 2019, she was one of only a handful of employees left at The Discourse; the rest had been laid off. “We said that if we can’t get it to a cash flow positive position by the end of the year, we’ll call it quits,” said Millar.