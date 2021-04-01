Image via pixnio

Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media newsletter. You can subscribe by clicking on this handy little button:

The vast majority of writers who launch newsletters on platforms like Substack do so with a single business model in mind: paid subscriptions.

And that makes a certain level of sense, since subscriptions incentivize quality over quantity and can generate sustainable revenue without massive scale. They allow the creator to focus entirely on the core product -- the newsletter itself -- and establish a direct relationship with their readers.

But any business built on a single revenue source is subjected to a certain level of risk, and I think a lot of writers are missing out on opportunities to diversify their income because they’re so singularly focused on the subscription model. There are lots of other ways to monetize your newsletter without compromising its quality.

Josh Spector’s For the Interested newsletter is a great example of this diversification in practice. He launched it in the Summer of 2016, describing it as a “weekly dose of inspiration and proven strategies from the world’s most successful creators to help you produce, promote, and profit from your creations.” Every Sunday, the newsletter curates five items that illustrate some specific idea or strategy. A recent edition, for instance, shared everything from “Eight Writing Tips From Roald Dahl” to “How To Build An Online Presence Without Being Fake.” The newsletter now has over 25,000 subscribers.

All together, Spector monetizes the newsletter five different ways. He didn’t roll out all these business models simultaneously, but instead gradually introduced them along with extensive testing and iteration. Here’s how he approached each model.

Paid consulting

For the first two or three years of For the Interest’s existence, Spector didn’t monetize it directly, but it still contributed to his income by generating leads for new consulting clients.

Spector has spent most of the last decade providing freelance marketing services for businesses that range from individual creators to large organizations like the Oscars. Though his services vary depending on the client’s needs, his main expertise is helping people grow their online audiences.

So how does For the Interested generate leads? There’s actually no hard sell within the newsletter itself. “Every week the newsletter is curated, but the first article I curate is usually a blog post I’ve written that’s sharing experience from my own work,” said Spector. “So my guess is people would read the newsletter, then they would read those blog posts, and that's probably how they put together, ‘Oh, this guy consults.’”

In some cases, the potential client will contact Spector via the email address on his website, but often they simply reply to the newsletter itself. “The newsletter is almost like a Trojan horse to attract people who would funnel into the blog posts and then want to reach out to talk about hiring me.”

Medium

Spector was an early adopter of Medium and started cross-posting his articles there long before the platform debuted its monetization program. “Initially I was on Medium using it just as another audience growth platform, basically.” Each article ended with a call to action for readers to sign up for his newsletter, and occasionally he’d see a bunch of new signups when one of his articles went viral on Medium.

Given his already-existing following, Spector was extremely well positioned when Medium rolled out its metered paywall in 2017. “In those early days getting featured by Medium’s editors could generate a lot of traffic,” he said. “I was publishing at least once a week, and I got some stuff featured and it did well.” In some cases, a Medium article would generate hundreds of thousands of views.

So how well did this convert into actual revenue? “My biggest month on Medium ever was maybe $2,000,” said Spector. “I'd say for about a year, I was pretty consistently between like $500 to $1,500 a month.” For a brief time, he began linking within his newsletter to the Medium versions of his articles rather than his own website.

Of course, Medium has constantly changed its distribution strategy over the years, and Spector’s income has come down considerably. “For the past few months I’ve only received a couple of hundred dollars a month.” While he’s happy to continue cross-posting his articles to Medium, Spector has reverted back to linking to the website version within his newsletter.

Paid subscriptions

Yes, Spector eventually launched a paid subscription product, but it took several iterations before he settled on a format that actually worked.

The first iteration was called For the Interested All Access, and instead of receiving additional newsletters, subscribers were sent a premium edition of For the Interested that contained 10 curated items instead of the requisite five that were included in the free version. “The response was OK, not great,” said Spector. “It wasn't a complete failure -- about 30 or 40 people signed up -- but it wasn't really growing. It didn't really feel like it was clicking.”

It slowly dawned on Spector that many paid newsletters were built under the flawed assumption that consumers wanted more of the same -- i.e., that if you subscribed to a free newsletter you would then pay to receive additional newsletters that looked just like it. “I had this idea that you can’t just offer more, you have to offer something different,” he said.

So he launched something he called the Creator Accelerator. “It was a separate email, not anything like my free newsletter,” he recalled. “Each week, I would send subscribers an exercise or something you could do in 15 minutes to help grow your audience or your business.” Subscribers also got access to an exclusive Facebook group. Rather than launching the newsletter from scratch, he transferred over his existing subscribers from For the Interested All Access.

This new experiment was more successful than his first, but it still struggled to gain traction. The Facebook group, for instance, failed to provide much value because there were too few members to generate organic discussion. “When you don't have a lot of people [in the group] and you're starting out, it’s like you're walking into a ghost town, basically,” he said.