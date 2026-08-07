Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

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July 2026

How FAST streamers will help scale up the Creator Economy
PLUS: The biggest threat facing Paramount
  Simon Owens
How traditional media outlets can succeed on Substack
PLUS: Disney should just consolidate into a single streaming app.
  Simon Owens
How a bootstrapped blog became gaming culture’s most influential media company
CEO Joshua Nino De Guzman reflects on ten years at Dexerto—and how a focus on access, ad tech, and social video led to the creation of an independent…
  Simon Owens
Bloomberg built the world’s most powerful information moat
PLUS: Why legacy media has been so slow to embrace paid podcasts
  Simon Owens
The Peacock/YouTube partnership seems like a big deal
PLUS: The microdrama industry gives off spammy vibes.
  Simon Owens
Facebook continues to have no new ideas
PLUS: How Substack outmaneuvered Patreon
  Simon Owens
How a scrappy finance blog scaled into a media powerhouse with multiple revenue streams
Benzinga's Chief Content Officer Brad Olesen explained how his editorial team serves both B2C and B2B audiences.
  Simon Owens
Are creators struggling to find repeat customers for their products?
PLUS: Traditionally-published authors shouldn’t be spending their own money on marketing.
  Simon Owens
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