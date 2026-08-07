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The Bulwark converted its YouTube success into paid newsletter subscribers
PLUS: What YouTube gets out of the Peacock deal
13 hrs ago
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Simon Owens
13
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How a newsletter for underserved sports fans reached 1 million subscribers
Ellen Hyslop, co-founder of The Gist, explained why most sports media companies ignored female fans.
Aug 5
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Simon Owens
18
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Spotify’s subscription strategy is underrated
PLUS: Bluesky is anti-growth.
Aug 5
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Simon Owens
18
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Could you rebuild 60 Minutes from the ground up?
PLUS: Why I send every non-relevant PR pitch to spam
Aug 4
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Simon Owens
16
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July 2026
How FAST streamers will help scale up the Creator Economy
PLUS: The biggest threat facing Paramount
Jul 31
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Simon Owens
13
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How traditional media outlets can succeed on Substack
PLUS: Disney should just consolidate into a single streaming app.
Jul 31
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Simon Owens
19
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How a bootstrapped blog became gaming culture’s most influential media company
CEO Joshua Nino De Guzman reflects on ten years at Dexerto—and how a focus on access, ad tech, and social video led to the creation of an independent…
Jul 29
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Simon Owens
10
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Bloomberg built the world’s most powerful information moat
PLUS: Why legacy media has been so slow to embrace paid podcasts
Jul 29
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Simon Owens
15
2
The Peacock/YouTube partnership seems like a big deal
PLUS: The microdrama industry gives off spammy vibes.
Jul 28
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Simon Owens
13
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Facebook continues to have no new ideas
PLUS: How Substack outmaneuvered Patreon
Jul 24
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Simon Owens
13
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How a scrappy finance blog scaled into a media powerhouse with multiple revenue streams
Benzinga's Chief Content Officer Brad Olesen explained how his editorial team serves both B2C and B2B audiences.
Jul 23
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Simon Owens
8
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Are creators struggling to find repeat customers for their products?
PLUS: Traditionally-published authors shouldn’t be spending their own money on marketing.
Jul 22
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Simon Owens
16
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