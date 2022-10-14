Simon Owens's Media Newsletter
How to build an effective content production schedule
It starts with being incredibly honest with yourself about your own limitations.
Simon Owens
Oct 14
14
How to build an effective content production schedule
Is Spotify's podcast exclusivity strategy working?
The open podcast ecosystem isn't dead yet.
Simon Owens
Oct 12
15
4
Is Spotify's podcast exclusivity strategy working?
Ask me a question! (October edition)
Hey there! This is my regular Q&A feature that allows readers to ask me questions that I can answer in a future newsletter. Last month I managed to…
Simon Owens
Oct 11
10
31
Ask me a question! (October edition)
Video of yesterday's Office Hours call
Hello everyone, and happy Friday! Just wanted to pop into your feed one last time to share the video recording of yesterday’s Office Hours call. You can…
Simon Owens
Oct 7
3
Video of yesterday's Office Hours call
REMINDER: Come chat with me
Hey all, this is just a quick reminder that I’m doing a live office hours chat today at 8 p.m. ET. Here’s the Zoom link again: Zoom link…
Simon Owens
Oct 6
1
REMINDER: Come chat with me
Substack found its unfair advantage
The problem with decentralized delivery is that there’s no user lock-in.
Simon Owens
Oct 5
32
5
Substack found its unfair advantage
Let's talk about building an online community
Hello there! If you’re reading this, you’re probably a paying subscriber to my newsletter. Every two weeks, I host a live “Office Hours” session for my…
Simon Owens
Oct 4
1
Let's talk about building an online community
Are you doing enough to recycle your evergreen content?
Publishers should install systems for regularly resurfacing older content.
Simon Owens
Sep 30
15
Are you doing enough to recycle your evergreen content?
Why narrative podcasts are a bad investment for most publishers
They're prohibitively expensive and very difficult to monetize effectively.
Simon Owens
Sep 28
18
8
Why narrative podcasts are a bad investment for most publishers
Video of yesterday's Office Hours call
Hello everyone, and happy Friday! Just wanted to pop into your feed one last time to share the video recording of yesterday’s Office Hours call. You can…
Simon Owens
Sep 23
1
Video of yesterday's Office Hours call
REMINDER: Come chat with me
Hey all, this is just a quick reminder that I’m doing a live office hours chat today at 12 p.m. ET. Here’s the Zoom link again: Zoom link…
Simon Owens
Sep 22
REMINDER: Come chat with me
Proof that paid newsletters don’t just rely on hot takes
All sorts of solo newsletter creators are breaking news and moving the needle on important issues.
Simon Owens
Sep 21
11
2
Proof that paid newsletters don’t just rely on hot takes
