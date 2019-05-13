Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

About Simon Owens

The Creator

Simon Owens is a leading journalist who focuses on the modern media industry and creator economy. For his newsletter and podcast, The Business of Content, he has interviewed over 1,000 media entrepreneurs about how they built their businesses.

Simon got his start as a newspaper reporter covering government and schools in Virginia. He later held editor positions at PBS’ Mediashift and US News & World Report. His writing has appeared in The Atlantic, New York Magazine, Politico, Scientific American, Forbes, Harvard’s Nieman Lab, The Next Web, Daily Dot, PBS.org, and US News & World Report.

Simon is also building the world’s largest database of creator economy case studies. He regularly seeks out the most successful creator entrepreneurs and interviews them about how they built their businesses. Readers walk away with actionable insights they can incorporate into their own operations.

His audience consists of creator-entrepreneurs (66%) and media/marketing executives (30%) looking to better understand the rapidly changing industry landscape.

Email him at simonowens@gmail.com

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Audience :

Distribution:

Newsletter recipients: 18,668 subscribers

Total Substack audience: 39,803 followers

Average open rate: 35.9%

% of subscribers that open at least once a month: 55%

Overall newsletter impressions per month: 226,110

LinkedIn: 61,318 followers

Reader composition:

66% - creators who are owner-operators of their own businesses

9% are C-level at major enterprises

20% are VP/Manager level

Working at companies like:

HBO⬩Cadence13⬩NBC⬩Warner Media⬩Netflix⬩Axel Springer⬩Google⬩Hello Sunshine⬩eMarketer⬩Nielsen⬩Jellysmack⬩Pinterest⬩Sony Pictures⬩Conde Nast⬩Discovery⬩Imagine Entertainment⬩The Guardian⬩Disney⬩ Cisco⬩Amazon⬩6AM City⬩Amazon MGM Studios⬩Dotdash Meredith⬩Patch⬩United Talent⬩Hearst⬩The Business of Fashion⬩National Geographic⬩Lionsgate⬩Dow Jones⬩Financial Times⬩Wall Street Journal⬩Paramount⬩Industry Dive⬩Electronic Arts⬩Bloomberg⬩Politico⬩Digiday⬩Creative Artist Agency⬩Forbes⬩Higher Ground Productions⬩Foreign Affairs⬩DreamWorks⬩ABC⬩TED⬩San Francisco Chronicle⬩Facebook⬩New York Times⬩Washington Post⬩NPR⬩LA Times⬩CBS⬩Hubspot⬩Acast⬩ Wattpad⬩Audible⬩McKinsey⬩Thomson Reuters⬩Apple

Interested in advertising to Simon’s audience? Learn more here or email simonowens@gmail.com