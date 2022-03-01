Simon Owens is a leading journalist who focuses on the modern media industry and creator economy. He has interviewed over 1,000 media entrepreneurs for his newsletter and podcast about how they built their businesses.

His audience consists of creator entrepreneurs (66%) and media/marketing executives (30%) looking to better understand the rapidly changing industry landscape. These are the folks making key buying decisions at their organizations.

We offer brands the opportunity to reach Simon’s audience on Substack and LinkedIn.

His distribution:

Newsletter recipients: 18,668 subscribers

Total Substack audience: 39,803 followers

Average open rate: 35.9%

% of subscribers that open at least once a month: 55%

Overall newsletter impressions per month: 226,110

LinkedIn: 61,318 followers

Reader composition:

66% - creators who are owner-operators of their own businesses

9% are C-level at major enterprises

20% are VP/Manager level

Working at companies like:

HBO⬩Cadence13⬩NBC⬩Warner Media⬩Netflix⬩Axel Springer⬩Google⬩Hello Sunshine⬩eMarketer⬩Nielsen⬩Jellysmack⬩Pinterest⬩Sony Pictures⬩Conde Nast⬩Discovery⬩Imagine Entertainment⬩The Guardian⬩Disney⬩ Cisco⬩Amazon⬩6AM City⬩Amazon MGM Studios⬩Dotdash Meredith⬩Patch⬩United Talent⬩Hearst⬩The Business of Fashion⬩National Geographic⬩Lionsgate⬩Dow Jones⬩Financial Times⬩Wall Street Journal⬩Paramount⬩Industry Dive⬩Electronic Arts⬩Bloomberg⬩Politico⬩Digiday⬩Creative Artist Agency⬩Forbes⬩Higher Ground Productions⬩Foreign Affairs⬩DreamWorks⬩ABC⬩TED⬩San Francisco Chronicle⬩Facebook⬩New York Times⬩Washington Post⬩NPR⬩LA Times⬩CBS⬩Hubspot⬩Acast⬩ Wattpad⬩Audible⬩McKinsey⬩Thomson Reuters⬩Apple

Interested? Email simonowens@gmail.com