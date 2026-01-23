Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
33m

This is such an important point about publishers giving up their comment sections. The Washington Post example really hits home becuase they lost years of potential community building. I remembr following a few blogs that had great comment sections and it made me way more loyal to those sites. Its wild that big outlets didnt see this coming tbh.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Simon Owens · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture