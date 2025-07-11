Editor’s note: This article was produced by Carson Brunson, a freelance writer based in Nashville.

In 2015, Sarah Stewart Holland picked up the phone to call someone she hadn’t spoken to in years. She and Beth Silvers had been sorority sisters at Transylvania University in Kentucky, but since graduating over a decade earlier, their interactions had been mostly limited to Facebook likes and comments.

But as soon as they started catching up, Holland noticed they had the conversational chemistry that would translate well to a podcast. Before hanging up, she joked, “We’re not going to talk anymore unless we’re recording it.” And that’s what they did.

Both moms to newborns, they carved out late-night hours after bedtime to sit down in front of a microphone and talk politics on their new podcast, Pantsuit Politics. “It met a need for us,” Silvers said. “I was shocked that anyone was listening at all from the beginning. We really weren't trying to make a product. We would have never used that word at the beginning. It was just fulfilling to be able to sit down with another adult and talk about the news.”

More than 10 years earlier, Holland and Silvers went their separate ways after graduating from college in 2003 to attend law school. Holland headed to D.C. and, after earning her law degree, pursued a career in politics as a congressional staffer and campaign aide. Silvers practiced business restructuring law (a hot field during the 2008 financial crisis) before becoming an HR executive. Eventually, Holland moved back to her hometown of Paducah, Kentucky, to start a family and transitioned from politics to blogging. She launched a parenting blog with a friend and also had her own blog where she wrote about politics.

Silvers, on parental leave and spending a lot of time scrolling while feeding her newborn, followed along. “I liked how she would do a stroller review next to thoughts on the civil war in Syria,” she said. “I thought it was really interesting.” She decided to reach out to Holland to see if she could contribute a couple of guest posts. After reading Silvers’ writing and perspectives, Holland wondered: What else could they do together? Holland’s husband, an early podcast devotee, encouraged her to start one herself. While podcasts were gaining popularity, there weren’t many in the political space. After that initial catch-up phone call, the pieces came together, and Holland and Silvers recorded their inaugural Pantsuit Politics episode in November 2015. Just four months later, each episode was pulling in around 5,000 downloads.

Now, nearly a decade later, Pantsuit Politics is still thriving and has grown to include two full-time employees and a contractor. In a recent interview, Holland and Silvers discussed how they grew the podcast’s listenership, how they’ve monetized the podcast (including hosting a widely attended live event in Paducah), why they moved from Patreon to Substack, and what is (and isn’t) next for them.



Building a non-coastal audience

While the podcast primarily focused on politics, its appeal wasn’t just the subject matter. There was a unique dynamic between the hosts: Holland sat on the left side of the political aisle, while Silvers sat on the right. In their premiere episode, they introduced themselves as “a woman from the right and a woman from the left that accessorize the news with a fresh perspective.”

Despite their differences, there were no shouting matches or dramatic walk-offs. Instead, they approached every conversation with grace. In fact, listeners have described them as “America’s political therapists.” Their goal is simply to inform — not spike cortisol levels. (It’s worth noting Silvers formally withdrew her support from the Republican Party in 2019.)

Holland and Silvers initially recorded weekly episodes of Pantsuit Politics, but with how quickly the news moves, they soon transitioned to a twice-weekly cadence. From the start, episodes have been structured into three blocks:

Block one breaks down current events: What’s top of mind? What’s making headlines?

Block two is typically an interview or a deeper dive into foreign policy, a long-term trend, or a topic that isn’t necessarily front-page news.

Block three, called “Outside of Politics,” gives the co-hosts space to talk about anything — from their daily routines to pop culture to parenting. “It gives us a chance to just be full humans and also have a little bit of an exhale after what can be some intense discussion around politics,” Silvers said.

When it comes to choosing what to cover, Holland and Silvers have always focused on discussing topics that meet their own needs and curiosities instead of trying to predict what their audience wants. “If something hits and is bothering me, that’s a good indicator it’s going to be on the minds of our audience, too,”Silvers explained.

Holland echoed this sentiment, saying her approach has always been to simply sit down and have a genuine conversation with a friend. “I can honestly say I was not thinking about the audience, at least for the first 10, 15, 20 episodes,” she said. “It just wouldn't have worked — and still really wouldn’t work. I think some of the hardest moments are when I get too consumed with what the audience thinks. The podcast works because I am talking to Beth, and Beth is talking to me.”

As for how Pantsuit Politics attracted new listeners early on? “The name of the game back then was being featured by New and Noteworthy on iTunes,” Holland said. “When [Apple] did that, the audience found us very quickly.”

Other early boosts came when they appeared on Jimmy Williams’ podcast, DecodeDC. “I don’t know how he found us, but he really liked us,” Holland said. “He was going to start a podcast… so he reached out to us and was like, ‘You’re the experts… let’s get on and talk about this.’” At this point, Holland and Silvers had only been podcasting for about three months. Williams’ following attracted a wave of political news junkies to Pantsuit Politics.

An appearance on Jen Hatmaker’s For the Love podcast also gave Pantsuit Politics a lift. While Hatmaker’s show isn't focused on politics, her broad audience exposure introduced new listeners to Holland and Silvers. Even today, nearly a decade later, listeners still say, “I heard you on Jen Hatmaker,” Holland said.

Listener growth happened quickly. By the time they attended their first podcasting conference about four months after launch, each episode got around 5,000 downloads. “It was affirming to hear from the audience that was finding us,” Silvers said. “Our email would be people who work at the Brookings Institution, as well as moms who felt like they couldn’t stand the news but really wanted to know what was going on. That range told us there’s something going right here that’s interesting and worth continuing to explore.”

The Trump of it all has also contributed to the podcast’s growth. “It’s the bittersweet reality of my life — that this president that I hate is probably responsible for my career,” Holland said. “It was just an enormous amount of growth around his election and through his first term, for sure.”

Growing a paid community

In its early days, Holland and Silvers bootstrapped Pantsuit Politics. Holland’s husband was the podcast’s first audio engineer, and then Silvers’ husband learned the ropes so he could help out as well.

With her blogging experience, Holland knew it was important to bring on advertisers, so she connected with a few brands she’d worked with before. They also looked into working with the advertising agency Midroll — everyone was with Midroll at the time — but were told Pantsuit Politics was too small. But then the co-hosts got an offer from a competing agency, and rather than just accepting it they circled back with Midroll, which was suddenly much more interested in a deal. This funneled in some advertising dollars with baked-in host-read ads. Over the years, Holland and Silvers have switched up ad networks as the industry has grown. Most recently, they joined Lemonada Media, hoping to connect with advertisers that truly resonate with their listeners.

Around summer 2017, things really picked up when a literary agent rang Holland and Silvers asking if they’d write a book on how to have productive conversations about politics. They signed a deal with the publisher Thomas Nelson in November, and the first book draft was due early February. That’s when Silvers made the decision to quit her job and go all in on Pantsuit Politics. “I said to my husband, ‘I don’t know if this is going to work. We’ll call it a sabbatical if it doesn’t. But I’ll regret it if I don’t go all in and make this show and write this book and see what happens from there,’” she recalled. The book, “I Think You’re Wrong (But I’m Listening): A Guide to Grace-Filled Political Conversations,” came out in February 2019.

The podcast continued to evolve, and Holland and Silvers experimented with other monetization channels. First, they gave PayWhirl a whirl and did a listener membership drive. Not familiar? You’re not alone. Holland explained it like this: “It’s like NPR, when [hosts] get on, and they say… ‘We know you value this work. We want to keep the podcast free. We need your listener support.’”

After PayWhirl, they moved over to Patreon. There, for about six years, they built out an expanded Pantsuit Politics universe with additional shows. Pretty quickly, Patreon accounted for more than 50% of revenue.

Then, last year, Substack approached them, explaining Pantsuit Politics had a real opportunity to grow on the platform. Holland and Silvers spent a lot of time mulling it over — it was a gamble. “Think of it like, if you have a whole bunch of attendees at a conference and they’re having a really good time,” Silvers explained. “Then you’re like, ‘OK, everybody, we’re going to physically go to a new building, and I need your credit card to get into that new building.’” They ultimately made the move in October ahead of the election, knowing Substack was featuring a lot of election-related content creators.

As for the move itself, they decided to really just rip the Band-Aid off and go all in. They gave listeners a heads-up, then shut down their Patreon a couple of weeks later. There were a few bumps along the way, but Substack was supportive and, a couple of weeks after the migration, they felt settled in. It’s been about nine months, and Silvers said they’ve seen the growth that Substack had projected. “I’m not trying to be a Substack commercial here, but we still honestly get really great support from the team,” Silvers said.

Holland added another perk: the discoverability element. “It’s really been interesting to be in a place where there’s so much discoverability,” she said. “That’s the hardest thing about podcasting. Figuring this out — these different platforms over the course of the 10 years, like Instagram and Twitter and TikTok and YouTube and Substack and Patreon — it’s just been a huge part of the journey.”

With Substack, Holland and Silvers have also been able to consolidate their tech stack. They no longer have to pay, for example, a captioning service or a newsletter host. It’s all on Substack. They also own their subscriber list, meaning if they ever wanted to leave Substack, they could take their subscribers with them — a huge plus.

Pantsuit Politics still puts out two free episodes each week, but they also offer several paid perks through Substack, including a subscriber chat. “We do gatekeep our comments,” Silvers said. “They are paywalled because we feel like there’s a real benefit to our members in knowing that everybody here is bought into listening to the thing before commenting on the thing.” Holland and Silvers have also been experimenting with Substack Lives and newsletters.

Offline, Pantsuit Politics has also hosted live events. But these aren’t your average podcast tours. “I think so many podcasts make a lot of money off live events, but a lot of podcasts have a very focused coastal audience, and we are spread like peanut butter across the entire country,” Holland said. Because live events are a massive amount of work for a small team, they opt to host a select number of events each year.

Their most successful event to date was in Holland’s hometown of Paducah, which has a regional airport that averages two departures a day to Charlotte, North Carolina. Otherwise, the closest major airport is in Nashville (according to Google), which is about a two-hour drive away. They tend to treat an event as more of a community gathering than a live taping of the podcast – hence why they stick to less expensive towns and cities that aren’t far away from where they live. “We do it in a place that means something to us,” said Silvers. For an entire weekend, listeners took over Paducah. Their next live event will be hosted in Cincinnati, about 15 miles from where Silvers lives in Union, Kentucky.

With live events, they make money through ticket sales, sponsorships, and more expensive, intimate meet-and-greets. But beyond monetization, Holland and Silvers see these events as a way to retain listeners; people have a great time connecting with one another and can build an even stronger community offline.

A slow-and-steady expansion

Come November, Pantsuit Politics will celebrate its 10-year anniversary, a milestone not many podcasts have reached.

As for what’s next, Holland and Silvers see opportunities to expand their content strategy, starting with YouTube. Right now, the Pantsuit Politics YouTube channel has around 1,300 subscribers. “I just think there’s an enormous opportunity there,” Silvers said. “It’s the No. 1 podcast player, so I really want to be in that space.”

They have also been sharing more clips on Instagram and TikTok, though Silvers admitted she’s not a fan. “I love just the purity of audio podcasting, and I love the long form of it, so the chopping up is tricky for me, but we understand that’s where it is right now,” she said. Holland feels more conflicted about the social angle. The jury is still out on whether these clips actually drive listeners, but she explained there’s an awareness component that’s important in today’s decentralized media environment.

As for plans to expand Pantsuit Politics in a bigger way? Right now, they like what they’ve got going. “I’m never trying to close doors before they open, but I will say it’s really hard for me to imagine doing this if we don’t own it,” Silvers said. “We have been happy doing this because we own it. We make all the editorial decisions. We’re not beholden to anybody. We’re not speaking on behalf of any party. We work on the schedule that works for us. … That’s valuable to me in a way that I don’t know that a check could compete with.”