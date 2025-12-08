What’s the easiest way to sell sponsorships in your newsletter? Most publishers would tell you to start with the brands that have already advertised in other newsletters. These are the companies that not only understand the value of newsletters, but are also actively allocating marketing budget toward the medium.

But here’s the problem: there are thousands upon thousands of newsletters out there and no standardized ad units. This means that the only way to have a comprehensive picture of who’s advertising in newsletters is to subscribe to them all and then open them, one by one.

Or you can just save yourself time and check this article page you’re currently reading every day. I’ve subscribed to hundreds of the most popular newsletters across a wide range of B2B and B2C niches, and my goal is to catalogue the vast majority of the sponsorships that appear within them.

So far, I’ve tracked 489 sponsorships, and that number is quickly growing. Here are the specific things I’m tracking:

The date I logged the sponsorship. The name of the newsletter. When possible, I’ll link to the individual edition where the sponsorship appeared so you can view the ad copy yourself. Each sponsor. I’ll make sure to link to the advertised landing page for the brand so you can best understand its marketing goals. The niche/category.

The sponsorships will be added in reverse chronological order, which means the freshest ones will always be at the top.

I’m always on the lookout for additional advertising-supported newsletters to include in this index, so if you know of any that you want me to track, then drop me a line.

Ok, let’s jump into it:

Newsletter sponsors (last updated 12/9/25)

Sponsor: CME Group

Sponsor: Tinuiti

Sponsor: Scale Computing

Sponsor: Indeed