A quick programming note: You’ve probably noticed that my newsletter hasn’t contained much longform content lately. That’s because I’ve been retooling a few things and overhauling my workflow so I can produce content that’s packed with even more insights. I hope to start rolling it out next week.

I've been asking questions to this AI bot that's been trained on my newsletter, and it's...actually not terrible? Like I don't think I could endorse 100% of the answers it gives, but I actually found myself agreeing with most of it. [Threado] I guess my main question I'm left with is how valuable this would be to my average reader. I knew exactly what questions to ask it — I focused on themes I've returned to repeatedly over the years — but would the answers be as accurate or tailored to my thinking for someone who isn't as familiar with my work? I dunno.

The New York Times seems to have cracked the code for developing addictive games that keep subscribers coming back over and over. [Fast Company]

Most news coverage of AI paints it as a revolutionary technology, but thus far it's mainly been used to flood the internet with shit content. [NYT]

Linus Tech Tips is a YouTube channel that scaled up to over 100 employees, which then produced all sorts of pressures to increase video frequency. That pressure seems to be causing some growing pains. [Tedium]

"As [Spotify] now seems to understand, very few podcasts are big enough by themselves to convince a fan to subscribe to a new platform — or even download a free app." [The Verge]

It turns out that if you stay relatively lean and cultivate a niche, highly-engaged audience, then it's possible to build a profitable media company. [Adweek]

This study suggests that upwards of 40% of Google searches are answered by information provided from a media company. [Tech Policy Press]

"In 2023, is being a ‘freelance journalist’ basically a hobby?" [Press Gazette] I do think it's entirely possible to make a living as a freelance writer, but you have to be willing to take on work for brands. If you insist on writing only for traditional media outlets, then yes, you will probably have a hard time generating a living wage.

This journalist started an independent sports newsletter, grew it to a few thousand subscribers, and then tweeted a link to it to an Axios editor. He was then hired to launch a similar newsletter for Axios and grew it to over 500,000 subscribers by 2021. [Nieman Lab]

The Economist has a pretty strict paywall, which limits the amount of social media sharing of its articles. So its social team relies heavily on shortform video to promote the brand and drive subscriptions. [WAN-IFRA]

In 2021, Fortune poached the editor in chief of Business Insider, and since then she's been focused on bringing a print-centric magazine into the 21st century. [Press Gazette]

It’s such an honor to be included on this list of best media podcasts! [The Fix]

