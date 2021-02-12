Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media newsletter. You can subscribe by clicking on this handy little button:

Crooked Media is definitely a company I'll be watching closely over the next few years. Its founding correlated almost perfectly with the rise of Trumpism, and we're now going to see whether it can continue to thrive in a post-Trump world.

I think the fact that Crooked never took on venture money will actually help it in its expansion beyond politics, since it’ll need to be strategic in how it funds new shows. One of the problems that venture-funded startups like theSkimm face is that they often waste enormous amounts of times and resources moving into content verticals they have no aptitude for.

I think it also helps Crooked that we’re still really only at the beginning of the podcast audience and advertising boom.

FYI, I wrote a deep dive into Crooked Media’s business model and explained why it proved to be much more successful than Air America.

My latest: How Per Grankvist built an explanatory journalism startup in Sweden

Per Grankvist had the kind of media career most journalists only dream of. He was a high-profile columnist for a leading newspaper and a regular face on one of Sweden’s top broadcast networks. And yet he left all that behind him to grow a media startup from scratch.

Magazines have dealt with the decline in print advertising in an interesting way, in that they're more and more adopting the economics and business models of book publishing.

Not Boring: How Twitter Got Its Groove Back

This is a long piece, but I think it completely captures my long-held beliefs that Twitter has been undervalued by Wall Street/advertisers and is a lot healthier than most people realize.

Probably the biggest reason Twitter is underestimated is because it lives in the shadow of Facebook, a company that’s able to tout its billions of logged-in users. But Facebook is a closed ecosystem, thereby necessitating a log-in as a means of doing business.

Twitter is much more a creature of the open web. Think of how often you see tweets embedded in articles or displayed in a TV broadcast. Its logged-in users are important, but they’re only one component of the platform’s reach.

Think of any live event across entertainment, sports, natural disasters, or politics; all the important conversation about it happens on Twitter. What’s more, no platform has even come close to replicating its influence. And yet advertisers still don’t understand that any conversation that starts on Twitter will ripple out into virtually every other kind of media.

That’s me! I went really deep on the business of newsletters and why it's such a grind to both grow your audience and convert them into paid subscribers.

From the article: "Nine of the thirty top-grossing films in history use Marvel characters."

You could make an argument that Stan Lee is the most influential media mogul of the last 100 years.

I think publishers are a lot less concerned with this than they would have been four years ago. Most publishers I've spoken to have placed a lot of effort the last few years on reducing their reliance on Facebook for traffic.

Creator spotlight: How Ernie Smith built his popular Tedium newsletter

I would consider Ernie to be one of the foremost experts on newsletters. I really admire what he built with Tedium.

