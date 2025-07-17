Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

Michael Ginsburg
12h

I think you are very much on the money with your analysis of how Substack's ad product will look like.

I think either of the three options you outline will completely change the nature of the platform and accelerate the growth of Ghost which will have a native ActivityPub integration in its upcoming major release.

The integration has a very well thought out UX and a UI that will make any Substack 'refugee' feel right at home.

Lindsey Stanberry
9m

I feel sort of mixed on just offering the ad product to bestsellers. I think I would prefer some sort of option where you could upgrade to paid to avoid seeing ads. If you're only offering it to bestsellers, it seems like you'd be seeing MORE ads in the newsletters you pay for. The nice thing about an ad product is it can allow writers to offer more content for free. In theory!

Whatever ad product Substack rolls out, I hope they invest in making better analytics and business tools for writers.

