Back in 2008, Jeff Zucker, then the president of NBCUniversal, coined the phrase “trading analog dollars for digital pennies.” He was referring to the widespread belief at the time that audiences became vastly less valuable to advertisers as they migrated from print to online.

Today, that idea is even more pervasive, so much so that it’s widely believed that you can’t adequately fund news gathering with advertising revenue alone. The rapid collapse of high-profile media outlets like BuzzFeed News, Vice, and The Messenger has largely been interpreted as a failure of ad-supported media. Their very business models, in other words, doomed them from the start.

But while I do believe that it’s often a good idea for a media company to diversify revenue streams beyond just advertising, I also recognize that plenty of outlets have optimized the ad model so that it does a perfectly fine job at content monetization. Back in 2022, for instance, I wrote about how impressed I was with how Axios took its rather broad audience and segmented it down into niche verticals via its newsletters, thereby creating valuable channels for advertisers. There are also early reports that Semafor has already reached break-even status on the back of online ads and event sponsorships. In fact, I speak to successful media entrepreneurs pretty often who have built their businesses mainly on top of advertising and marketing products.

Over the last few weeks, I’ve read dozens of post-mortems about the collapse of BuzzFeed, Vice, and The Messenger, and the red flags that jumped out to me had very little to do with flaws in their respective business models. Instead, the recurring theme I kept coming back to over and over again was that these companies had established extremely high burn rates that were only made possible by huge influxes of VC cash, and that it was their failure to control their overhead that ultimately led to their implosions.

Take The Messenger as an example. Rather than hiring a small staff and slowly ramping up production, Jimmy Finkelstein onboarded hundreds of journalists pre-launch, agreeing to pay some of them exorbitant salaries to lure them away from their previous jobs. In fact, it acquired Grid News, an already-established media outlet, for the sole purpose of absorbing its staff. Not only did The Messenger engage in an expensive website build — rather than utilizing less expensive platforms like Wordpress — it also “rented the entire 26th floor of a skyscraper” in downtown Manhattan that sat mostly unused during the company’s entire existence. Over just eight months, The Messenger managed to spend $50 million in investment while generating only $3 million in revenue — an incredible burn rate that triggered instantaneous closure once that investment dried up.