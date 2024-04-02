Russell Nohelty wears lots of different creative hats. He’s a bestselling fiction author. He organizes live conferences. He sells online courses. And over the last few years he’s put much of his energy into building The Author Stack, a newsletter focused on helping writers and other creatives in their careers. He’s grown it to over 31,000 subscribers, and it’s increasingly become the central hub for all his creative businesses.

In our interview, Russell walked me through every aspect of his growth strategy, including:

How he generated his first 16,000 subscribers by running sweepstakes with other writers How he leverages paid marketing Why he utilizes multiple email platforms including Substack, Convertkit, and Mailchimp Why he thinks social media marketing is a waste of time

Watch our interview in the video embedded below: