You should constantly change up your subscription messaging

The American Press Institute tested out various messages aimed at getting readers to subscribe to a local news publication — messages that ranged from “We keep our leaders accountable. Support us today” to “Our community needs a watchdog. Support us today.” They then asked participants to gauge how likely they are to subscribe after seeing each message.

The first thing that jumped out to me when reviewing the results was how many news consumers are still reluctant to pay for news. For the best-performing message, 44% of respondents said they were unlikely to subscribe, while 35% said they were only “somewhat likely.” While subscription models have helped a lot of publishers dig themselves out of financial holes over the past few years, it’s still clear that the vast majority of internet users don’t really want to pay for news content.

So which messages performed best? These two:

“Financial support from those who can afford it makes our news and information available to those who can’t. Support us today.”

“People must know the facts for communities to thrive. Support us today.”

21% of respondents said the first made them “very likely” to subscribe, while the second clocked in at 18%. The worst-performing message (“Our community needs a watchdog. Support us today.”) moved only 11% into the “very likely” category.

What I wanted to know is how much overlap there was between all these messages. For instance, how many of the 21% who responded positively to the first message were among the 18% who were drawn to the second message? Is it possible that some respondents who were unlikely to subscribe after reading the first message were then converted after the second message?

One thing I’ve noticed with subscription publishers is that they become too complacent with a single call-to-action and essentially copy and paste that same message within their articles into perpetuity. Even if you tested out the message and determined it was the most effective, that doesn’t mean it will continue to perform well over time.

In other words, if a reader sees the same call to action three times in a row and doesn’t convert, then how likely are they to convert the fourth time they see it? By that point, they’ve probably taught themselves to ignore the message entirely, the same way that most internet users have been conditioned to ignore display advertising.

With my own newsletter, I’m constantly trying out new subscription messaging. In fact, no two messages are exactly the same. In one newsletter I might tout the premium content that readers get if they subscribe. In another, I’ll talk about all the free content they’re already receiving and attempt to guilt them into a subscription.

One anecdote I love to tell is about how Ira Glass forced public radio stations to syndicate This American Life by only agreeing to record fundraising spots for those who did so. Glass approached these spots with a single goal in mind: make them as creative as anything he produced for the show. His spots were so good that public radio stations would literally see all their phones light up mere moments after they aired.

So I would extend the same challenge to you: make your subscription messages just as creative as any of the content you’re creating for your publication. Tell funny anecdotes or weave in a personal narrative. Interview your subscribers and let them make the case for a membership. Just don’t settle for the bland “support our journalism” message that’s plastered across every news article.