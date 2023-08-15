Image licensed from Getty Images

On Thursday, I’m hosting a live Zoom call with two amazing media entrepreneurs:

Patrick Walls is the founder of Starter Story , an outlet that’s published thousands of case studies on how entrepreneurs built successful businesses. At one point, he was selling upward of $50k a month in sponsorships, but then he ditched that business all together to focus on paid products. He’s going to answer audience questions about why he made this move and how he’s generating $1.5 million a year through subscriptions and other information products.

Bradley Hope is a former Wall Street Journal reporter and co-author of the New York Times bestselling book Billion Dollar Whale. In 2021, he co-founded Project Brazen, a production studio that creates narrative nonfiction across podcasts, books, newsletters, TV, and film. He’s going to answer audience question about how you adapt a single piece of IP into multiple formats.

This is an interactive session where you’ll be given the opportunity to ask questions and contribute, and it’ll be jam-packed with actionable tips that you can steal and use in your own monetization efforts.

Date and Time: Thursday, August 17th at 4 p.m. ET

Zoom link: