From the article:

The company makes no pretense of trying to match the journalism firepower of a local newspaper. Axios co-founder and chief executive Jim VandeHei said its local operations will have no more than two or three reporters on staff, at least at first; they will cover regional politics, business, education and major cultural events. Business operations will be stripped down, too, with no offices or production facilities in any of the cities. Axios will handle ad sales, promotion and tech support out of its headquarters in Arlington, Va., even while it expects the bulk of revenue to come from local advertisers.

I'm probably more bullish than the average person on Axios's local ambitions. It's keeping the operations lean by only hiring one or two writers per city while also centralizing most of its non-editorial infrastructure. That might not sound very robust, but two good journalists can cover a lot of ground.

Back in 2008, I worked as one of three reporters at a Virginia print newspaper called The Smithfield Times. We were each responsible for writing a minimum of seven articles per week, and between the three of us we were able to attend most of the school board, board of supervisors, and town council meetings in the counties we covered. We also wrote a mixture of sports, business, and lifestyle stories. We put out a pretty damn good newspaper each week despite having a small editorial staff.

Over the past year or so, I’ve written about several exciting local news companies — 6AM City, The Charlotte Ledger, WhereByUs — that offer fairly robust city coverage with only a handful of writers, and the model can work extremely well. Readers like getting their local news digested into a daily newsletter they can read every morning, and advertisers love the loyal audiences and the native ad format. I think there’s a good opportunity not only for Axios to build a robust business around local news, but to also actually fill in some of the informational gaps left by retrenching newspapers.