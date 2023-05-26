Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you've received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

Quick hits

There were lots of things wrong with Vice, but I can't help but wonder if it'd be in a slightly better financial condition today if it hadn't made the bizarre decision to launch a cable channel. [FT] The company supposedly had its finger on the pulse of youth culture, so why did it embrace a medium that young people are abandoning in droves?

Jimmy Finkelstein responds to some of the criticisms of the newly-launched The Messenger. [Vanity Fair]

Axios co-founder Jim Vandehei has a mostly optimistic take on how AI will impact media —that low-quality content aggregators will be most hurt and the high quality publishers will be rewarded. This largely aligns with my own views. [Axios]

Lots of podcast studios launched with the ambition of producing big expensive narrative shows, but they're finding the less expensive conversational podcasts are needed to bring in more consistent revenue. [Bloomberg]

Twitter is sending less and less traffic to news orgs. Will this help journalists break their addiction to the platform? [ian bremmer]

I’m looking for more media entrepreneurs to feature in my tech stack series

For the last several weeks I’ve been publishing a new series called The Entrepreneur’s Tech Stack. It consists of interviews with media entrepreneurs about the tools they use to do their jobs. Here are a few examples:

How to sell your content business

If you run your own media business, then it’s probably crossed your mind that one day you might want to sell it off for a tidy sum. But who actually buys media businesses, and how do you find those people?

I hosted a Zoom call aimed at answering this question. I assembled a panel of experts that included:

Terrell Johnson , who sold his website that focused on half marathons

Joe Pulizzi , who sold the Content Marketing Institute

Alexis Grant, who’s sold multiple media businesses and founded They Got Acquired

On our call, we discussed topics like:

How to prep your company for sale

How to settle on an asking price

How to find potential buyers

How to negotiate

It was a very informative session. You can watch the recording in the video embedded below: