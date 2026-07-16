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George Shay's avatar
George Shay
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I take your points about video; however, there seem to be broad swaths of the online audience that only consume content via visual means, including memes and images, but also on-screen video.

As I am cursed with a face made for radio, and a voice made for silent movies, I largely stick to writing my Common Sense Substack, although I have experimented with audio-only podcasts

I am far from a media mogul, but I think all of us who seek to communicate with audiences face the same challenges, so I understand why the Times is moving to video, probably in hopes of reaching a younger audience that doesn't have much interest in, inclination to, or perhaps even ability to read anything longer than the captions on a TikTok.

Zohran Mamdani, of course, seems to be the perfect master of this, and the entire DSA tribe seems to have mastered social media far more than the mainstream Democrats or the GOP.

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