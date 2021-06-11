Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media newsletter. If you've received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you. If you fit into the latter camp and want to subscribe, then you can click on this handy little button:

Let’s jump right into it…

The creator economy has birthed a new breed of scam artists

The Verge published a 6,000-word exposé about the “podcasting hype house from hell,” which was run out of Los Angeles by a Chinese audio company called Ximalaya. While the accusations lodged by those who lived in the house are shocking, they mirror the complaints of other creators who were quoted in at least a half dozen other investigative articles published within the last year.

The playbook usually goes like this:

A young creator begins to gain some traction on a platform like TikTok but struggles to monetize their following. A man in a slick suit shows up and pitches the creator on a glamorous life living rent free in an LA mansion where they’ll be able to collaborate with other beautiful people, scale their audiences, and be brought into lucrative brand advertising deals. The creator moves to the mansion and quickly becomes disillusioned with their circumstances. Brand deals rarely materialize, and when they do the creator doesn’t see any of the money. The house falls into a state of disrepair, partially due to excessive partying. The man in the slick suit ends up being abusive and duplicitous, blaming any problems on the creators and failing to acknowledge that he’s not delivering on his promises. Often it turns out that he stopped paying the mansion’s rent and is being threatened with eviction. Because the creator is often young and poor, they find themselves stranded in a city where they have no family connections. Even worse, some realize they signed onerous contracts in which they turned over the rights to their channel to the man in the slick suit.

There are a few reasons these nightmare scenarios keep playing out.

The creators themselves are often young and have very little in the way of career experience. They’re operating in an industry that’s only a few years old and without established norms. They dream of “making it” and are perhaps a little too trigger happy when someone comes along with the promise of taking them to the next level.

As for the villains of the story, the people who run the collab houses? Most go in with good intentions. They see that the creator economy has grow into a multi-billion dollar market and view themselves as venture capitalists. If they can just find the next Charli D'Amelio or Mr. Beast before they blow up, then they can essentially ride the star’s coattails, taking a 15% cut of whatever revenue they generate. If just a few of the creators under their management end up collectively generating $50 million a year, then that’s $7.5 million in their pocket. Sounds like easy money.

Except these would-be super agents often have very little experience managing influencers, nor do they have the brand relationships needed to line up major sponsorship deals. Often, they’re only a few years older than the creators themselves. After a few months, those rent payments and huge party expenses start to add up, and suddenly this isn’t looking like easy money anymore. Add in a dash of substance abuse and narcissistic personality disorder, and you have all the ingredients for a shitstorm, the kind where the creators under your management tell a journalist about your cocaine habits and proclivity for sexual harassment.

A few years ago, I wrote a piece for New York magazine asking whether it’s time to regulate social media influencers. While that article focused on unethical advertising behavior, I think both it and the collab house scams stem from the fact that the creator economy has not yet undergone a crucial reckoning.

If you work in Hollywood, you’re protected by things like child actor laws and SAG contracts. There are strict regulations in place for how musicians are paid by radio stations and streaming platforms. Journalists and authors have their own guilds and unions. Everything from payola to jointly owning a local newspaper and TV station is outlawed.

No such regulations exist for the creator economy, and norms are only starting to get established. If it feels like we’re in a Wild West, that’s because we are.