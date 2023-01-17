Hello there! If you’re reading this, you’re probably a paying subscriber to my newsletter. Several times a month, I host a live “Office Hours” session for my subscribers.

My hope is that this not only gives you the opportunity to interact with me, but also each other. I’ve been consistently amazed by the caliber of my subscribers’ expertise — in fact, I’ve featured many of my subscribers in the newsletter and podcast — and my ultimate goal is to cross-pollinate that expertise through these Office Hours.

So first, let’s start with the details of the upcoming Office Hours:

Topic: Let's talk to Sean Griffey, CEO of Industry Dive

Description: When it comes to running a B2B Media company, few people are more knowledgeable than Sean Griffey. After co-founding Industry Dive in 2012, he helped grow it into 22 separate verticals. In 2022, it was acquired by Informa for a reported $525 million.

For this Office Hours session, Sean has agreed to answer questions about everything related to running and growing a B2B media company. PLEASE NOTE: This won’t be one of those boring webinar interviews; this is an interactive session where everyone will have the opportunity to speak up, ask questions, and share their own expertise.

Date and Time: Thursday, January 19th at 12 p.m. ET

Zoom link: