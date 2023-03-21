Hello there! If you’re reading this, you’re probably a paying subscriber to my newsletter. Several times a month, I host a live “Office Hours” session for my subscribers.

My hope is that this not only gives you the opportunity to interact with me, but also each other. I’ve been consistently amazed by the caliber of my subscribers’ expertise — in fact, I’ve featured many of my subscribers in the newsletter and podcast — and my ultimate goal is to cross-pollinate that expertise through these Office Hours.

So first, let’s start with the details of the upcoming Office Hours:

Topic: Let's talk to Dan Oshinsky about newsletter growth

Description: When it comes to running a successful editorial newsletter, there’s probably no better authority than Dan Oshinsky. In 2012, he joined BuzzFeed to launch its entire newsletter operations. In 2017, he was hired away by The New Yorker to build and grow its newsletters.

Today, Dan runs Inbox Collective, a consultancy that works with news organizations, non-profits, and brands to grow audiences, build relationships, and convert readers to subscribers, members, donors, or customers via email. He’s kindly agreed to join us for an Office Hours call to share his expertise and answer our questions.

Date and Time: Thursday, March 23 at 12 p.m. ET.

Zoom link: