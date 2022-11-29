Image licensed from Getty Images

Hello there! If you’re reading this, you’re probably a paying subscriber to my newsletter. Every two weeks, I host a live “Office Hours” session for my subscribers.

My hope is that this not only gives you the opportunity to interact with me, but also each other. I’ve been consistently amazed by the caliber of my subscribers’ expertise — in fact, I’ve featured many of my subscribers in the newsletter and podcast — and my ultimate goal is to cross-pollinate that expertise through these Office Hours.

So first, let’s start with the details of the upcoming Office Hours:

Topic: Let’s talk about selling your content business

Description: If you run your own media business, then it’s probably crossed your mind that one day you might want to sell it off for a tidy sum. But who actually buys media businesses, and how do you find those people?

For this session, we’re going to explore several key areas:

How to prep your company for sale

How to settle on an asking price

How to find potential buyers

How to negotiate

My plan is to have a few guests on this call who have actual experience selling their businesses and can answer any questions the audience has.

Date and Time: Thursday, December 1 at 12 p.m. ET

Zoom link: