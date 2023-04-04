Image via Pxhere

Hello there! If you’re reading this, you’re probably a paying subscriber to my newsletter. Several times a month, I host a live “Office Hours” session for my subscribers.

My hope is that this not only gives you the opportunity to interact with me, but also each other. I’ve been consistently amazed by the caliber of my subscribers’ expertise — in fact, I’ve featured many of my subscribers in the newsletter and podcast — and my ultimate goal is to cross-pollinate that expertise through these Office Hours.

So first, let’s start with the details of the upcoming Office Hours:

Topic: Let’s talk about selling online courses

Description: While paid subscription models have been all the rage for the last decade, more and more creators are turning to online courses as a way to monetize their audiences. Their evergreen nature makes them ideal for generating passive income, and many creators have succeeded at selling them at relatively high price points.

But what’s the best way to develop a course that your audience will actually want? And how do you market it to that audience? That’s what we’ll try to answer in this Office Hours session.

Featured guests include:

Mignon Fogarty , host of the Grammar Girl podcast

John Bejakovic , a creator behind several copywriting courses

Russell Nohelty , creator of the Writer MBA course

John Gannon , cofounder of GoingVC.com and founder of Venture5 Media

Stephanie Fuccio, creator of several podcast mini-courses

Date and Time: Thursday, April 6 at 1 p.m. ET

Zoom link: