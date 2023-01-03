Image licensed from Getty Images

Hello there! If you’re reading this, you’re probably a paying subscriber to my newsletter. Every two weeks, I host a live “Office Hours” session for my subscribers.

My hope is that this not only gives you the opportunity to interact with me, but also each other. I’ve been consistently amazed by the caliber of my subscribers’ expertise — in fact, I’ve featured many of my subscribers in the newsletter and podcast — and my ultimate goal is to cross-pollinate that expertise through these Office Hours.

So first, let’s start with the details of the upcoming Office Hours:

Topic: Let's talk about running a successful B2B media company

Description: B2B used to be the least sexy space in media, but in recent years we’ve seen a new crop of B2B media companies that are proving to be far more innovative than their B2C peers. In this session we’re going to talk about all the various aspects of B2B media — running events, launching paid subscriptions, finding sponsors, and building out niche editorial products.

Date and Time: Thursday, January 5 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Zoom link: