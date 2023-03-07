Image via Pxhere

Hello there! If you’re reading this, you’re probably a paying subscriber to my newsletter. Several times a month, I host a live “Office Hours” session for my subscribers.

My hope is that this not only gives you the opportunity to interact with me, but also each other. I’ve been consistently amazed by the caliber of my subscribers’ expertise — in fact, I’ve featured many of my subscribers in the newsletter and podcast — and my ultimate goal is to cross-pollinate that expertise through these Office Hours.

So first, let’s start with the details of the upcoming Office Hours:

Topic: Let's talk about how to build a successful ghostwriting business

Description: One of the biggest misconceptions in media is that a byline denotes authorship. For every column or book you come across that’s been written by a high-powered executive or famous celebrity, there’s a good chance they employed a ghostwriter to help them.

In fact, ghostwriting can be an incredibly lucrative profession, paying many multiples of traditional journalism. But how do you break in and find clients, especially when you can’t brag about your past work?

That’s a question we’ll be answering in this session. Featured guests include:

Jonathan Rick , a longtime communications consultant whose work has appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and Time, along with business-oriented outlets like Fast Company, Forbes, and the Wall Street Journal

Dan Gerstein , CEO of Gotham Ghostwriters

Wayne Pollock , founder of Copo Strategies, a law firm editorial service

Matthew Rees , founder of Geonomica, an editorial consulting firm

Pat McNees, author of multiple ghostwritten books

Date and Time: Thursday, March 9th at 2 p.m. ET.

Zoom link: