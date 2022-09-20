Hello there! If you’re reading this, you’re probably a paying subscriber to my newsletter. Every month, I host a live “Office Hours” session for my subscribers.

My hope is that this not only gives you the opportunity to interact with me, but also each other. I’ve been consistently amazed by the caliber of my subscribers’ expertise — in fact, I’ve featured many of my subscribers in the newsletter and podcast — and my ultimate goal is to cross-pollinate that expertise through these Office Hours.

So first, let’s start with the details of the upcoming Office Hours:

Topic: Let's talk about growing your sponsorship revenue

Details: One of the most consistent questions I get from readers is how they can find more sponsors. We’ll talk about recruiting sponsors from your own audience, joining programmatic ad exchanges, hiring sales staff, and joining sponsorship marketplaces.

Date and Time: Thursday, September 22 at 12 pm ET. (I know that some subscribers have requested that I experiment with hosting Office Hours at different times of the day. That’s coming, I promise).