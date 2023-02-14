Image licensed from Getty Images

Hello there! If you’re reading this, you’re probably a paying subscriber to my newsletter. Several times a month, I host a live “Office Hours” session for my subscribers.

My hope is that this not only gives you the opportunity to interact with me, but also each other. I’ve been consistently amazed by the caliber of my subscribers’ expertise — in fact, I’ve featured many of my subscribers in the newsletter and podcast — and my ultimate goal is to cross-pollinate that expertise through these Office Hours.

So first, let’s start with the details of the upcoming Office Hours:

Topic: Let’s talk about growing your newsletter audience

Description: When it comes to owning and developing a relationship with your audience, there’s no medium more important than the email newsletter. In this session, we’ll discuss strategies for how to create great newsletter content and grow your list.

Featured guests will include:

Ernie Smith , founder of Tedium, a newsletter that’s been featured on NPR’s Planet Money and Vice

Randy Cassingham , founder of This is True, which may be the oldest continuously-running email newsletter

Patrick Trousdale , creator of The Daily Upside, a finance newsletter with over 500,000 subscribers

Ari Lewis, co-founder of Payload, a newsletter about the space industry

Date and Time: Thursday, February 16th at 2 p.m. ET

Zoom link: