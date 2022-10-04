Image licensed from Getty Images

Hello there! If you’re reading this, you’re probably a paying subscriber to my newsletter. Every two weeks, I host a live “Office Hours” session for my subscribers.

My hope is that this not only gives you the opportunity to interact with me, but also each other. I’ve been consistently amazed by the caliber of my subscribers’ expertise — in fact, I’ve featured many of my subscribers in the newsletter and podcast — and my ultimate goal is to cross-pollinate that expertise through these Office Hours.

So first, let’s start with the details of the upcoming Office Hours:

Topic: Let's talk about building an online community

Details: Over a period of a few years, hundreds of publishers shut down their article comments sections, but many are now waking up to the idea that they should have a more direct relationship with their audience. Some have launched online communities — both free and paid — on platforms like Facebook Groups, Slack, and Discord. We’re going to talk about how to attract, nurture, and monetize those communities.

Date and Time: Thursday, October 6 at 8 p.m. ET

(my hope is that subscribers in countries like Australia and New Zealand will be able to attend this one)

