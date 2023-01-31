Hello there! If you’re reading this, you’re probably a paying subscriber to my newsletter. Several times a month, I host a live “Office Hours” session for my subscribers.

My hope is that this not only gives you the opportunity to interact with me, but also each other. I’ve been consistently amazed by the caliber of my subscribers’ expertise — in fact, I’ve featured many of my subscribers in the newsletter and podcast — and my ultimate goal is to cross-pollinate that expertise through these Office Hours.

So first, let’s start with the details of the upcoming Office Hours:

Topic: Let's talk about building an events arm of your media business

Description: As the media industry focuses on revenue diversification, more and more publishers are venturing into live events — both virtual and in-person. Not only can they be monetized in multiple ways, but a well-planned event can provide a great venue to forge a deeper connection with your most engaged audience.

But events are tricky to pull off and can be intimidating for those who haven’t hosted one before. In this Office Hours session, we’re going to tackle every aspect of the events business — from the planning to the marketing to the content itself.

We have several featured guests lined up for this session, including:

Chris Ferrell , CEO of Endeavor Business Media, one of the largest B2B publishers in the world

Bo Brustkern , co-founder of Fintech Nexus, which hosts major fintech conferences

John Allsopp , who runs one of the most influential conferences for web designers, developers, and digital creatives

Ross Douglas , founder of Autonomy Paris, the first global event on Urban Mobility for innovators, corporations, policymakers, media, and urbanites

Sarah Peck, a podcaster who launched the Wise Women’s Council, a six-month “leadership incubator”

Date and Time: Thursday, February 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Zoom link: