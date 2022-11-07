Image via Nara

Hello there! If you’re reading this, you’re probably a paying subscriber to my newsletter. Every two weeks, I host a live “Office Hours” session for my subscribers.

My hope is that this not only gives you the opportunity to interact with me, but also each other. I’ve been consistently amazed by the caliber of my subscribers’ expertise — in fact, I’ve featured many of my subscribers in the newsletter and podcast — and my ultimate goal is to cross-pollinate that expertise through these Office Hours.

So first, let’s start with the details of the upcoming Office Hours:

Topic: Let's talk about building a successful local news outlet

Description: Over the last few years we’ve seen a veritable boom in local news startups, with media entrepreneurs launching incredibly lean news operations in regions that lost coverage from legacy newspapers. In this session, we’re going to discuss the best ways to build and monetize a local newsletter, podcast, or blog.

Date and Time: Thursday, November 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

Zoom link: