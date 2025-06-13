Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

John-Paul Flintoff
9h

I’m not convinced that Substack is the only way. I like getting your emails but don’t want to get sucked into having to look at Notes etc. I strongly dislike how Substack is turning into a walled garden - basically just another Facebook.

Jefferson Graham
16h

Why bother with $168 for Squarespace when you can turn your Substack into a fully functional website--all you need to pay is yearly hosting fees and you don't have to go to the bother of creating a second site. On Subtack you can have all the things you note any journalist should have--bio, contact info, links to articles, etc and you can get a vanity URL with your name in it. Bluehost charges $35 yearly to host a site.

