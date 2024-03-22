Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media industry newsletter. If you've received it, then you either subscribed or someone forwarded it to you.

Earlier this month, I sent a newsletter to my audience with this subject line: “Ask me a question.” Basically I told everyone to jump into the comments section of the post and ask me any questions they have about the media industry or creator economy.

Several of you did pipe in with some amazing questions. I then invited on Alexis Grant, the founder of They Got Acquired, to help me answer them.

We answered questions on a range of topics like:

Which media companies are succeeding with native advertising The best ways for media outlets to run live events How to grow your audience in a world where Google and Facebook are sending less and less traffic What a Substack advertising platform would look like

Quick hits

There's a group of anti-Trump social media influencers that specialize in watching right wing pundits and politicians and then packaging their most outrageous statements into video clips that go viral. These clips have driven entire news cycles and now those influencers are being courted by the Biden campaign team. [Semafor]

TikTok is inching toward a true revenue sharing program, though it's still being pretty vague about how the amount is being calculated — is it actually sharing a percentage of revenue generated by creators, or is it still using an arbitrary "creator fund" that's completely static? [Passionfruit]

Always exciting to see the launch of another writer-owned media cooperative. In this case, it's a weekly publication focused on science reporting. [Nieman Lab]

Posting edited podcast video clips to TikTok can generate additional audience, but it's extremely difficult to convert that audience into podcast listeners. [The Verge]

Now that Joe Rogan's show is back on YouTube and every other podcast platform, you could argue he's the world's most popular talk show host. Kind of incredible to consider that a B-list comedian and reality TV MC became so influential. [Bloomberg]

PJ Vogt is one of the most talented podcasters in the world. He announced a paid subscription version of his show and revealed it's not yet profitable, partly due to its struggles to monetize its international audience. [Search Engine]

Nebula continues to be a fascinating niche streaming service to follow. [Publish Press]

