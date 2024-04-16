There’s this saying that “those who can’t do, teach,” but Jeremy Caplan actually practices what he preaches. By day, he instructs on entrepreneurial journalism at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY, and on his nights and weekends he writes Wonder Tools, a newsletter about the internet’s most useful websites and apps.

Jeremy launched Wonder Tools in 2020 and has since grown it to 39,000 subscribers, which is pretty remarkable considering he’s still running it as just a side hustle. In our interview, he walked me through all the strategies he uses to grow his audience, including:

How he partnered with Poynter to grow his initial subscriber base

How he collaborates and swaps recommendations with other newsletter writers

How he buys ads on other newsletters

How speaking gigs at online and in-person events drive signups

Watch our interview in the video embedded below: