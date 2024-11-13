The last few years have been pretty good for the Kansas City Chiefs, what with its multiple Super Bowl championships and a close association with the biggest pop star in the world, but BJ Kissel remembers what it was like to be a fan of the team long before it started regularly winning games. Back in the early 2010s, he began blogging for SB Nation, and he used his success there to eventually land a job as the Kansas City Chiefs’ in-house reporter. In that role, he did everything from writing web articles to serving as a sidelines correspondent for live game broadcasts.

In 2021, he struck off on his own and co-founded the KC Sports Network, a group of podcasts and YouTube channels that cover Kansas City sports. Today, the network puts out 10 different shows and is monetized through a mixture of local and national advertisers.

In a recent interview, BJ explained why he left his job at the Chiefs, how he convinced local businesses to sponsor his shows, and where he sees new opportunities for growth.

You can watch, listen to, or read the interview down below: