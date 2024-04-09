Matt Navarra doesn’t have any secret growth hacks for Geekout, his newsletter geared toward marketers. He doesn’t spend massive amounts of money on paid acquisition or publish long Twitter threads. He doesn’t use a referral program.

Instead, he’s just incredibly consistent in curating valuable information, both for the newsletter and his social media accounts. This consistency has made him a go-to expert for every new development in the social media space, so much so that he regularly appears on mainstream news programs to comment on the world’s largest tech platforms.

In our interview, Matt walked me through his weekly process for finding the most newsworthy information and packaging it in such a way that helps him grow his audience. Our discussion touched on several topics including:

How he’s often the first to discover new social media features

How he compiles the newsletter each week

How he optimizes each edition to drive people to the web version so it’s easier to share

Why he almost always agrees to interview requests from journalists

Watch our interview in the video embedded below: