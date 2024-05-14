One of the best insights Patrick Trousdale had when growing his finance newsletter The Daily Upside was that he didn’t need to go it alone. With his deep background in the finance industry, he knew he could create a high quality editorial product, and he also knew he’d have a much easier time growing it if he teamed up with an outlet that had an already-existing audience.

That’s how he ended up partnering with The Motley Fool, a venerable media brand that was looking to diversify its portfolio. After the Motley Fool started promoting The Daily Upside to its email list, the latter was able to quickly scale up its operations and revenue. Today, it has over 1 million email subscribers and employs an entire editorial team.

In our interview, Patrick walked me through all his growth strategies, including:

How he convinced The Motley Fool to partner with him

How he works with finance influencers to drive signups

Where he invests in paid acquisition

How he collects first party data to measure the value of his audience

Watch our interview in the video embedded below: