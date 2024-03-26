When Taegan Goddard launched a paid subscription product for his blog Political Wire, he had been running the site for close to 16 years. By that point, the site was attracting millions of pageviews per month and generating a healthy amount of revenue through advertising. But Taegan had long wanted to diversify his monetization and create a product for his most loyal readers.

So he installed Memberful and announced the membership to his audience. At first, members got access to extra content, but over the next few years Taegan rolled out more and more member perks. Today, Political Wire members get access to op-eds, extra newsletters, a podcast, and an ad-free experience.

In my interview with Taegan, we walked through every aspect of his subscription product including:

How he announced it to his audience

What he does to drive conversions

Which perks are most highly valued by his subscribers

How he reduces his churn rates

Watch our interview in the video embedded below: