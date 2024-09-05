Mignon Fogarty isn’t just one of the world’s most popular podcasters, she’s also an incredibly innovative media entrepreneur. She launched her Grammar Girl podcast 18 years ago, and the success of that propelled her book onto the New York Times bestseller list. She also founded Quick & Dirty Tips, a media network she now runs in partnership with Macmillan Publishers.

To round out her media business even more, she’s launched around seven courses, all geared toward being a better communicator and writer. Thousands of people have taken them, and they’ve opened her up to an entirely new customer base for her content.

In a recent interview, Mignon explained how she entered the courses market, what goes into putting together a course, and why she decided to partner with powerful distributors like LinkedIn Learning rather than create the courses by herself:

LinkedIn just approached me, too, because I have a relatively big LinkedIn group and following and someone was familiar with my work. So they initially approached me about first doing that really general writing course. And they are great. They are just the most professional people I have ever worked with. I just have nothing but amazing things to say about the LinkedIn Learning team there. You know, they understand how to do online education. They're positive. They're just great. So the first one I did, I flew down to their studios in Carpinteria, California. They have movie studio sets, it's amazing. Like with the full lights and setup and you do makeup and hair, and before that you work for a couple of months at least with your scripts with a really great professional editing team.

Watch the interview in the video embedded below: