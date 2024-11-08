Lon Seidman doesn’t operate the largest gadget YouTube channel in the world — his Lon.TV account has about 365,000 subscribers — but that hasn’t stopped him from building a successful media business. He stays hyper focused on reviewing non-sexy products that sell in extremely high volumes, and this has allowed him to drive thousands of affiliate sales through both YouTube and Amazon Video.

In a recent interview, Lon explained his methodology for picking products to review, how he optimizes his affiliate links, and why he’s spending more time posting his content to decentralized platforms.

You can watch, listen to, or read the interview down below: