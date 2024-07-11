Probably the chief worry right now in the media industry is how publishers will survive as large platforms like Google and Facebook continue to send less and less traffic, but Scott Brodbeck doesn’t lose much sleep wondering where his audience will come from. In 2010, he launched Arlington Now, and he’s grown the company into a network of news websites operating in the DC metro area. Not only is the network’s homepage traffic well above the industry average, but Scott is confident that his approach of producing differentiated content will protect him from platform disruption.

In our interview, Scott walked me through every aspect of his audience engagement process, including:

How he automates his social media distribution

Why he never shut down his website comments section

How he gets 40% of his audience to come to the homepage

Why he doesn’t bother with organizing live, in-person events

Watch our interview in the video embedded below: