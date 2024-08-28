With each passing year, the major tech platforms send less and less traffic to publishers, which is why nearly every media outlet has doubled down on growing its newsletter subscriptions.

To help in this effort, many have turned to Dan Oshinsky. Dan led the newsletter operations for outlets like BuzzFeed and The New Yorker before striking off on his own to launch Inbox Collective, a newsletter consultancy. While he often attracts clients through traditional word-of-mouth, Dan has also invested heavily in producing his own content about the newsletter space, and this has greatly expanded his network and personal brand within the media industry.

In a recent interview, Dan walked through his content strategy and explained how the hundreds of articles he’s published contributed to growing his consulting business:

So the content strategy came out of a place where, at a certain point, about two-ish years ago, I realized that on a regular basis I was getting asked for links about certain topics. Hey, have you read a good thing about how to write a welcome series or a win-back series or different newsletter business models? You know, where's that article? And I was just going, oh, you know what? I haven't seen that piece yet. I've seen things that touch on part of it, but not all the advice that I would share. And so the inevitable thing is, well, if nobody else is going to write it, then I guess I need to do it. And so the website came out of a desire to make sure that I was sharing resources and links that I thought would be valuable.

