In 2011, Rafat Ali launched Skift, a B2B publisher that covers the travel industry. Since then, he’s diversified into multiple business models that include memberships, research, events, and advertising. He’s also acquired multiple other B2B media outlets.

In a Zoom call this Thursday, he’s going to answer our questions about the balancing act between simplifying a media business and embracing the complexities necessary for growth and stability. He’ll walk us through the early mistakes he made by not thinking through all the best revenue models that shield a media business through both economic boom times and downturns.

Walter Frick will also be joining the call. Today, Frick runs Nonrival, a newsletter where readers make predictions about business, tech, and politics. For nearly three years he ran Quartz’s membership program. He’ll answer our questions about what motivates readers to convert into subscribers and what he learned when Quartz made the radical decision to completely remove its website paywall.

This is an interactive session where you’ll be given the opportunity to ask questions and contribute, and it’ll be jam-packed with actionable tips that you can steal and use in your own monetization efforts.

Date and Time: Thursday, August 31 at 1 p.m. ET

Zoom link: