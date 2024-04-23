When JR Raphael launched his Android Intelligence newsletter in 2018, it was mainly a roundup of news meant to complement his Computerworld column of the same name. But as the newsletter amassed an audience, it began to take on a life of its own, so much so that JR eventually built a thriving paid membership that now provides the bulk of his income.

In our interview, JR walked me through every aspect of his membership strategy, including:

Why he lets in new members only a few times a year

How he built a thriving community forum where members interact with each other

How he reduces churn

Why he decided to launch two new newsletters focused on Windows and internet tools

Watch our interview in the video embedded below: