Welcome! I'm Simon Owens and this is my media newsletter. You can subscribe by clicking on this handy little button:

It’s often assumed that if you want to run a successful media business, you first need to achieve massive scale. Most of the articles that profile successful creators focus on YouTubers, podcasters, and other content producers who reach enormous audiences each month and then convert that reach into seven figures in revenue.

But there are some creators who have managed to build strong businesses with relatively small audiences. They’ve accomplished this by drilling down into lucrative niches and then selling high-priced products to just a few customers.

Case in point: the Startup Parent podcast. When I interviewed host Sarah Peck last May, it was generating only around 2,000 downloads per episode, and its newsletter following was even smaller. Despite those low numbers, she was on track to generate $200,000 in 2021.

Where does all that revenue come from? Well, the podcast sells sponsorships, of course, but the real monetization driver is the Wise Women’s Council, an intense six-month “leadership incubator” geared toward female-identifying and non-binary parents who are also entrepreneurs. Peck charges participants anywhere from $4,800 to $7,800 to enroll, and she often receives far more applications than she can accept into the program.

In an interview last year, Peck walked me through why she launched the podcast, how she designed the incubator, and why dozens of women have signed up multiple years in a row despite its high price tag. Let’s jump into my findings…

Designing high-priced products

Like many successful creators, Peck began building an online audience while working in a completely unrelated field. In her case, she got a master’s degree in landscape architecture and landed a role at a major architecture firm in 2008.

Two years into that job, she launched a website at sarahkpeck.com and started blogging as a side hustle on a wide range of topics. The exposure she got from the blog led to an opportunity to teach a storytelling course for General Assembly. She enjoyed the experience and came away from it wondering if she could cut out the middleman and develop a similar curriculum online.

The writing course she ended up creating was intense. I actually interviewed her about it back in 2017, and here’s how she described it:

“I sent out new material every day, five days a week,” she said. “They did writing assignments, and I read them and reviewed one of their assignments every week.” She wrote over 35,000 words of materials for the course, conducted live Google Hangouts, shot pre-recorded videos, and answered emails. “The overwhelming feedback I got was that it was great, but it was too fast. So I slowed it down and did a second one that was six weeks long.”

Peck sold the course for $500, but didn’t know whether there would be much demand. “It was a small group writing program for 30 people,” she told me. “It sold out, which surprised me. I didn’t think I had a big enough email list to do that.” The success served as an eye-opening lesson for her: sometimes it’s easier to sell a high-priced product to a small number of people than it is to sell thousands of low-priced subscriptions or ebooks.

She continued to build this side business for a few more years, and then in 2013 she managed to sell $30,000 in online courses. “I was like, hey, if I leave my job, I can probably double that and scrape by,” she said. “And that’d be pretty exciting.” Peck pivoted to a career as a freelance writer. When she wasn’t developing courses, she wrote thought leadership content for high-level executives. “I got a couple key retainer clients. I really loved doing it.”

Then in 2014 Peck took a job leading communications at One Month, a Y-Combinator-funded startup that specialized in developing online courses. “They were a company that taught people how to code your first website or app within 30 days,” she said. “They were focused on javascript, python, ruby on rails, html, css. They were doing quite well and wanted to expand their portfolio of courses to include things like content strategy and marketing.” She spearheaded the content marketing and other growth strategies for attracting both students and teachers.

Peck loved the long hours and hustle of startup culture. At one point in our interview she talked about how much she missed waking up at 6 a.m. on a Saturday and working until 6 p.m. But then in 2015 something happened that would change her ability to work crazy hours for the foreseeable future: she got pregnant. “I was pregnant while working at a startup, which is insane. I kept thinking, why am I doing this? This is actually much harder than I thought.”

As those thoughts kept swirling around in her head, they eventually solidified into an idea: what if she were to write a book about her experience working at a startup while pregnant? With so much media coverage about the lack of diversity in tech, the idea had a certain news hook to it. “I pitched a proposal to a literary agency in downtown Manhattan. I got an agent. With a 3-month-old baby, I left the startup to start working on a book.”

A book idea becomes a podcast

Landing an agent was relatively easy, but now Peck had to begin the hard work of convincing a major book publisher to give her a contract. “I wrote five drafts of a book proposal, each about 20,000 words, so 100,000 words total,” she said. “It never came together.” But something interesting happened when she was working on the second or third draft; her agent suggested that she expand the scope of the book so it didn’t just focus on herself. What if she interviewed other women in tech who were also parents?

Peck loved the idea and soon began scheduling Zoom interviews with well-known tech figures like Renee Diresta and Sarah Lacy. The audio quality of these interviews wasn’t particularly good, but that didn’t matter since Peck was just using them for her own transcription purposes. It was while transcribing these recordings that it dawned on her that people might enjoy listening to these very personal conversations she had with other women. “I was like, oh, these should not be private. What if I start a podcast? I’d never thought about starting a podcast before.”

But there was a problem: Peck had just quit a full time job to write a book, one for which a publisher would presumably pay her an advance. She wasn’t super excited about the prospect of doing a bunch of labor for free. “And so I reached out in advance to get sponsors. I made a really compelling pitch that went something like this: women make 80% of household decisions, and women who are in the startup space are managing the business finance decisions as well as the household decisions. And when they get pregnant, they are in a moment where they’re determining which brands to use, and often those choices last for 20 years, so getting in front of this audience is highly lucrative.” She ended up securing $35,000 in sponsorships before even launching the show.

Peck launched the Startup Pregnant podcast in September 2017 (she renamed it to Startup Parent later on). The Zoom interviews she’d recorded were too poor in audio quality, so she conducted a fresh set of interviews with a better mic and recording software.

The conversations Peck has with her guests often stretch to over an hour. Though each interviewee is an expert in her field – whether it’s psychology, health, or tech – the two often spend a significant portion of the interview simply chatting about what it’s like to be a parent. In the September 2021 interview with behavioral scientist Vanessa Van Edwards, for instance, the two devoted the entire opening section to talking about their struggles to potty train their children and their exhaustion caused by lack of sleep. It’s the kind of conversation that millions of mothers all across the world have with each other every day.