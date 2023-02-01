Image licensed from Getty Images

We live in an era where every company needs to operate as a media company. With traditional marketing channels losing their effectiveness, it’s never been more important to own your audience, and the best way to do that is through the creation of blog posts, podcasts, videos, newsletters, and other kinds of high-quality digital content.

I’ve covered the digital content business for outlets that include US News & World Report, The Atlantic, Scientific American, New York Magazine, and Harvard’s Nieman Lab. Thousands of industry professionals read my newsletter and listen to my podcast. I’ve also spent over a decade consulting with brands big and small to develop their digital content and social media strategies.

I now work with a team of media veterans who can develop a content strategy for your brand, ensure that this content reaches the target demographics within your industry, and help you deepen client relationships and remain top of mind. Please review our offered services below and don’t hesitate to contact me at simonowens@gmail.com if you have any questions.

Content strategy

Many of our clients come to us with the intent to invest in digital content but without knowing how they should allocate that investment. Should they create articles, white papers, videos, or podcasts? How can they differentiate their content offerings within their business niche? Who should they hire to create this content? How do they develop an audience across social media, newsletters, and search engines?

To answer these questions, we provide the following:

Content strategy. We recommend how your organization should approach content creation for its website, newsletters, podcasts, and other mediums to maximize both audience growth and engagement — whether you seek paid conversions or simply to be your client’s first call.

Audience development strategy. We recommend which social media platforms and other channels are worth investing in and provide examples of the type of content that should be published to each channel.

Website-optimization strategy. We make recommendations for how to tweak your design and layout so it more clearly communicates your company’s value proposition to both potential readers and customers.

Monetization strategy. We help your company design a unique value proposition around its paid offerings and market your services/products to your audience.

Podcasts

A podcast can be an effective vehicle for developing a relationship with your potential customers. It’s considered to be one of the most intimate mediums, and a good podcast interview can be repurposed into multiple formats, including blog posts and videos. Our team can handle multiple aspects of podcast production including:

Show ideation. We can help you develop a show format that your target audience will find most appealing.

Podcast production. We handle everything including guest booking, recording, editing, and publishing.

Content repurposing: We will convert episodes into other formats, including SEO-rich transcripts.

Video

Many companies want to do more with video but they’re intimidated by the level of production skill required. We can service every level of the video creation process, including:

Content ideation and pre-production. We’ll help you determine the video content — from interviews to sizzle reels, multi-camera shoots to iPhones, ongoing series to one-off show stoppers — that meets your needs.

Onsite videographers. We have a network of freelance videographers spread across the globe who can come to your business or event to shoot onsite video.

Remote video capture. For some videos, the right content can get captured remotely. Have an iPhone? Use Zoom? We help you do it right.

Editing and production. We handle every aspect of making your video look incredible, including editing, animation, and platform-specific optimization (ie, LinkedIn, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube, etc.)

Content maximization. Our approach: “Shoot once; use many.” We help you find ways to create the maximum number of pieces from every video capture.

Writing

The written word still forms the bedrock of any great content strategy. There’s simply no better way to establish a relationship with your audience and begin driving customers through your sales funnel. Our services include:

Blog posts/articles. We will tap into your industry expertise and ghostwrite thought leadership articles for your top executives.

White papers. White papers can drive a deeper level of engagement with your audience and are great for lead generation. We can handle everything from the research to the writing.

Newsletters. Newsletters provide the best way to own your content distribution and collect first party data from your readers.

Social media posts. Content distribution requires a robust social media presence. We can draft and send posts across multiple platforms.

Annual reports & meetings: We help you define and tell your story – communicating company strategy and financial results to LPs, shareholders, and other investors — whether you’re privately or publicly held.

