Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

Simon Owens's Media Newsletter

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Diane's avatar
Diane
1h

I understand the trend is that we're reading less, but I just spent a week with people between the ages of 22 and 75, and every one of them was reading a book. What they weren't doing was talking about articles that they've read, and I do see a problem there. It's easy for even the greatest lover of longer-form content to jump into sound bites and videos. Is there a plan to bring us back to reading those types of things, or have media given up even trying?

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