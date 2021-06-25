Image via Wikimedia

Can news outlets expand beyond journalism?

CNN’s Brian Stelter wrote about the LA Times’s new owner and its efforts to grow its base from 400,000 digital-only subscribers to over 1 million. The part that interested in me in particular was when the paper’s editor Kevin Merida started musing on ways that it could expand beyond journalism:

The journalism of the Los Angeles Times is "foundational," Merida told me. "We will continue to produce that great journalism -- we have some of the greatest journalists in the world -- but... there's a broader kind of ecosystem of content you can wrap around the journalism. And compete for people who would not have thought about the L.A. Times before." That's when my ears perked up -- when Merida talked about live events, audio projects, and bringing in "comedy and poetry and music."

This reminded me of a thought experiment I often have: what if news outlets decided to invest in content that isn’t necessarily fact based? Let’s use The New York Times as a hypothetical, since it’s flush with cash and could afford to experiment. What if tomorrow it announced it hired an editor away from The Paris Review and is opening itself up to submissions of short fiction and novelettes? What if it moved beyond documentaries and started commissioning short, dramatized films? What if it launched a fictional podcast, a comedy festival, or a music studio?

These ideas aren’t even that radical when you consider some of the Times’s fastest growth is now coming from two sections that have very little to do with actual journalism: cooking and games.