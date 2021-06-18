Image via Pixabay

Business Insider sets an arbitrary word limit on articles

Media reporter Kerry Flynn published a memo from Insider EiC Nicholas Carlson mandating that all future articles should be under 600 words long.

The first thing to note is that there are significant carve outs to this rule. “This rule applies to everyone except our investigations team, features writers, commentary/explainers team, and Service Journalism team,” wrote Carlson. “It also does not apply to slideshows, listicles, and approved features.” This led Jonathan Chait to quip, “Maybe they should just name the one person whose stories are too long?”

All kidding aside, I reflexively recoil from stuff like this, and on the whole I think setting arbitrary word count limits is bad. Every few months, a media executive has the lightbulb epiphany that internet users don’t like to read long stuff, and this insight almost always lacks nuance and is based on misguided metrics.

Let’s take Carlson’s reasoning for the 600-word limit as an example:

Why are we doing this? For our readers. Data shows they like short stories and don’t want to spend time on longer ones. Readers can read about 250 words a minute. The current average engagement time for a story on our site is 51 seconds. So people are reading about 212 words and moving on

Anyone who’s spent any amount of time in a web analytics dashboard can spot the flaw in this reasoning right away.

First, a significant number of website visitors bounce off the site almost immediately. People might land on your article, bookmark it, and close the tab. Or they simply clicked on the link by mistake. Or it’s not a human at all; it’s just a bot that your analytics mistook for a human. Any visit that’s less than five seconds is going to drag down an article’s average visit time and yet tells you nothing meaningful about what a user found engaging.

Also, the fact that the average is 51 seconds means that a significant portion of an article’s readership stayed for well above 51 seconds. These are arguably the publication’s most valuable readers; not only will more ads load as they scroll, but their deeper engagement means they’re more likely to convert into paying subscribers than someone who scanned a headline and a few opening paragraphs.

Let’s say an article receives 100,000 visits, and that 50,000 are almost instantaneous bounces with a visit time of less than five seconds. And then let’s say another 25,000 stayed for a full 30 seconds, enough to read the headline and intro. And then let’s say the remaining 25,000 stayed for at least 180 seconds, getting well into the meat of the article. Under those metrics, the average visit time would be 55 seconds, but at least half the people who actually read the article stayed for three times that length!

Lastly, I just don’t think an article’s merits should be judged solely on whether people reach the end of it. That’s one of the beauties of journalism, that you can extract the exact amount of information you want from it and move on. Those highly engaged with the subject matter can read to the end, but those who desire only a surface level knowledge can consume half of the article and close the tab. Putting all your emphasis on the latter reader while excluding the informational needs of the former can result in less deep engagement with your product. Given Insider’s reliance on paid subscriptions, I would argue that deep engagement is something it should keep pursuing.