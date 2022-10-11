Ask me a question! (October edition)
Hey there! This is my regular Q&A feature that allows readers to ask me questions that I can answer in a future newsletter. Last month I managed to devote several newsletters to answering some really good reader questions, and so I’m excited to keep this going.
So if you’re reading this right now, consider this a personal invitation: ask me a question. Obviously, I’m most knowledgeable on media industry stuff, but I’m also happy to field questions on other topics as well.
Here’s the thread where you can ask your question :
Thanks!
What makes a question good for my newsletter?
Two things:
1. Don't ask a question about Substack: I over index on Substack-related questions. Instead, maybe consider broadening your question so it's more about the larger newsletter ecosystem.
2. Don't ask hyper specific questions: I get a lot of people who ask questions about their very specific situations. That doesn't translate well for my newsletter audience. Remember, I'm answering these questions for 7000+ subscribers who work in the media and Creator Economy. Consider asking something about broader trends within those industries.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
WHAT MAKES A QUESTION GOOD FOR MY NEWSLETTER?
Two things:
1. Don't ask a question about Substack: I over-index on Substack questions. Instead, maybe consider broadening your question so it's more about the larger newsletter ecosystem.
2. Don't ask hyper specific questions: I get a lot of people who ask questions about their very specific situations. That doesn't translate well for my newsletter audience. Remember, I'm answering these questions for 7000+ subscribers who work in the media and Creator Economy. Consider asking something about broader trends within those industries.
Thanks for your superb content that just gets better and better. I am learning so much.
My question: is there a “Substack equivalent” for longer form subscription-based B2B content (24+ pages with images etc)?
By “Substack equivalent” I mean: 1) Well known trusted platform so people might actually find you on the platform itself. 2) User friendly for content creators who have little or no tech. 3) Therefore the platform handles all the subscription tech, the same way Substack does. Thanks